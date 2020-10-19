IPL 2020 | Umpire Paschim Pathak steals the show in SRH vs KKR match

Despite a nail-biter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders which took a Super Over to decide the winner it was onfield umpire Paschim Pathak who grabbed all the headlines.

Pathak captivated netizens with his long untied hair with some even calling him a rockstar.

Paschim Pathak has been officiating domestic cricket since 2009. He debuted in IPL in 2014 and has umpired 8 games since then.