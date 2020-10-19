172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|sports-trends|ipl-2020-umpire-paschim-pathak-steals-the-show-in-srh-vs-kkr-match-5982701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 04:17 PM IST

IPL 2020 | Umpire Paschim Pathak steals the show in SRH vs KKR match

Paschim Pathak has been officiating domestic cricket since 2009. He debuted in IPL in 2014 and has umpired 8 games since then.

Moneycontrol News

Despite a nail-biter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders which took a Super Over to decide the winner it was onfield umpire Paschim Pathak who grabbed all the headlines.

Pathak captivated netizens with his long untied hair with some even calling him a rockstar.

First Published on Oct 19, 2020 04:17 pm

tags #India #IPL 2020 #Paschim Pathak #video

