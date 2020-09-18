IPL 2020 to start from September 19; here's a look at match timings in India

The first match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at 7:30 pm on September 19

The 13th edition the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and will go on till November 10. The matches will be played at three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. In all, Dubai will host 24 group stage matches, Abu Dhabi will host 20, and Sharjah 12.

This season with see 10 double-header days. The afternoon matches will be played at 3:30 pm, while evening matches will be played at 7:30 pm.

The broadcaster of the IPL, Star Sports network, will start the broadcast 1 hour before every match for preview of that particular match.

As IPL 2020 is to be played in the UAE, and it is 1 hour 30 minutes behind the Indian timing, so the matches would start at 2 pm in the afternoon and 6 pm in evening in the UAE.

In 2014, the first half of the IPL was played in the UAE due to the Lok Sabha elections in India. In 2009, the whole tournament was shifted to South Africa.