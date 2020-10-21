172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|sports-trends|ipl-2020-tim-seifert-replaces-injured-ali-khan-at-kolkata-knight-riders-5993391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 01:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2020: Tim Seifert replaces injured Ali Khan at Kolkata Knight Riders

According to ESPNcricinfo, Seifert has been roped in as replacement for USA fast bowler Khan, whose maiden stint at the lucrative league ended without any game time due to a side strain that he suffered while playing in the Caribbean Premier League.

PTI

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert has replaced injured USA fast bowler Ali Khan at IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Seifert has been roped in as replacement for USA fast bowler Khan, whose maiden stint at the lucrative league ended without any game time due to a side strain that he suffered while playing in the Caribbean Premier League.

A report in Stuff had said Seifert''s domestic team, Northern Districts, had "confirmed" that the cricketer "was another absentee" (for the upcoming Plunket Shield).

Close

Khan, who had become the first USA cricketer to be signed by an Indian Premier League franchise, was ruled out of the tournament on October 7.

The two-time winners had signed Khan as a replacement for the injured English seamer Harry Gurney ahead of the tournament.

The 29-year-old was also part of the title-winning Trinbago Knight Riders squad in the Caribbean Premier League, which was played in August-September. The Pakistan-born American had picked up eight wickets in the tournament.

Khan carried the side strain from the CPL into the IPL.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #Sports

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.