Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 starts on September 19: Check the full schedule of matches

On August 2, it was announced that the tournament would be played between September 19 and November 10 in the United Arab Emirates.

Representative image

IPL 2020, the 13th edition of the tournament, will start from September 19 in UAE. The tournament was originally scheduled to commence on March 29 but was suspended until April 15 due to the global coronavirus pandemic. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on April 14 that the lockdown in India would last until at least May 3, the BCCI suspended the tournament indefinitely.

On August 2, it was announced that the tournament would be played between September 19 and November 10 in the United Arab Emirates. The tournament will be played at three venues in UAE.

On August 10, the Indian government gave its permission for the tournament to take place in the UAE. The full fixtures for the tournament were confirmed on 6 September 2020.

Here is the full schedule of IPL 2020

Check the complete IPL 2020 coverage HERE.
First Published on Sep 18, 2020 12:32 pm

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #Sports

