IPL 2020: Star India looks to better last year's ad sales haul

Star India is once again looking to rake in the advertising moolah with the 13rd edition of the Indian Premier League set to start from March 29.

According to an expert at a top media agency, Star India will see a significant rise in advertising revenues this year due to the 20 percent premium the network is charging.

For the 2019 edition, Star pocketed Rs 2,100 crore in ad sales and there are chances that the revenue would touch or exceed Rs 3,300 crore this year.

Last season, a 10 second ad slot was priced in the range of Rs 10 - 11 lakh, which could now go up to Rs 15 lakh.

There were concerns last year of Lok Sabha elections stealing the thunder of the IPL. However, the cricketing property broke all viewership records by seeing as many as 462 million viewers tune into IPL matches and recording a 12 percent increase in the reach compared to the previous season.

With no competition this year from any political events, will it mean better viewership for IPL this year?

Sudhir Kumar, Director, Offline Media, DCMN India, said that more than the absence of elections or other such properties, it is Star India’s broadcast strategy that will work in the favour of both the network and IPL.

"Last year, Star was telecasting matches over the weekends on Star Plus and Star Gold and with this they increased their universe and their reach was humongous. Kabaddi was a hit because of air time on Star Plus and Star Gold," he said.

For the 12th edition, Star saw 15 percent increase in average per match impressions due to airing the matches across 24 channels in eight languages and also on movie channels on Sundays.

Last season saw highest consumption in IPL’s history as the watch time increased to 338 billion minutes in 2019 from 300 billion minutes in 2018.

In 2019, IPL had four co-presenting partners and 14 associate sponsorship deals.

This year there could be a jump in the associate sponsorship deals with more brands coming on board and take the number to around 15. This would mean more business from brands as an associate sponsorship deal falls in the range of Rs 60 crore to Rs 80 crore.

By mid-March around 80 percent of the inventory will be sold, the expert pointed out.