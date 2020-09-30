IPL 2020: RR vs KKR | These 5 players could have the maximum impact in today’s match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 12th match of the tournament on September 30 at the Dubai International Stadium.

While RR has won both their earlier matches, KKR has won one and lost one. Rajasthan Royals so far has successfully managed to cruise along even in the absence of their biggest match-winner Ben Stokes.

Meanwhile, a lot is expected from players like Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Shubham Gill etc. in today’s match. Let's find out more on such players to watch out for in today's match