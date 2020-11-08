IPL 2020 Qualifier DC vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad looking all set for a 3-0 vs Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2

It is turning out to be a perfect comeback script for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020. Despite setback of injuries to key players at various stages of the tournament and a disastrous beginning, David Warner’s side is turning the tables on opponents like no team has until now.

In fact, they are on the verge of repeating their glorious 2016 campaign when they lifted the trophy by playing in the Eliminator (only side in IPL history to do so) to lift the trophy.

“Morale is really good as we have done well at the back half of the tournament. We peaked at the right stage and (we are) carrying good momentum. Different guys have put up hands on different occasions. One more good effort and we will be in the finals,” said the West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder after SRH’s last win in the post-match press conference.

A contrasting tale until this Qualifier 2

First time when the SRH met the DC (on 27th September) in this IPL, they were unlikely to cause an upset against them as it was then a contest between the table topper vs a back bencher. Then, it was so easy to pick the favourite as nothing seemed to be going right for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first two matches, while Delhi Capitals was turning everything into gold with a hat-trick of wins in the first three matches.

Exactly a month later, (on 27th October) when the two teams met again, it was a must win game for the SRH. Then, Delhi was No.2 from the top; Hyderabad was languishing at the No.2 from the bottom. How the wheels have turned in the last 5 weeks or so that now Hyderabad is the hot favourite to win the Sunday Qualifier 2 in Abu Dhabi.

Past history and present momentum with SRH

If SRH tasted victory for the first time by defeating Delhi in this season, they also repeated this again the last time. Can they make it 3-0 sweep against Delhi to enter their second final in five years? With 11 wins and just 6 losses, David Warner’s side is indeed a bogey team for the Capitals. While SRH are on a 4 match winning streak, DC has lost 5 matches in their last 6 in the business end of the tournament.

“They have been in good form this season. They’ve finished the season really well, raced into the playoffs. They’re a strong team, and have got some really good batters, some in-form players, some dangerous bowlers as well, so it’s going to be a good game,” acknowledged the Capitals all-rounder Marcus Stonis ahead of this most important game.

The Rashid Khan factor

No one should be fooled by Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan’s only two wickets in his last three matches. The Champion leg-spinner is due for a big match and it won’t be a surprise if chooses to rise to the big occasion once again his favourite rival this season. Against Delhi in the IPL 2020 Rahsid in just 2 matches has grabbed 6 wickets(at an average of just 3.5) and his economy rate is an unbelievable 2.6 runs per over.

Likely XI Delhi Capitals: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Harshal Patel, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 R Ashwin, 11 Anrich Nortje

Likely XI Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 David Warner (capt), 2 Shreevats Goswami (wk), 3 Manish Pandey, 4 Kane Williamson, 5 Priyam Garg, 6 Jason Holder, 7 Abdul Samad, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Shahbaz Nadeem, 10 Sandeep Sharma, 11 T Natarajan

(Vimal Kumar is a senior sports journalist who has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. Vimal is also the author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide.)