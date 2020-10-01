IPL 2020: Opening week records 15% growth in viewership and ad volumes

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was viewed by as many as 269 million viewers in the opening week of the league, according to viewership data released by Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC).

The sporting league between September 19 and 25 recorded 60.6 billion viewing minutes across seven matches and 21 channels. Viewership of this season of IPL grew by 15 percent as compared to last season of IPL. IPL 2019 had recorded 52.8 billion viewing minutes.

This IPL recorded 11 million more viewers per match as compared to last year.

According to BARC data, viewership is higher despite one less match and fewer channels versus last year.

During IPL 11 and 12, there were eight matches in the opening week as against seven matches this year.

In addition, IPL 2020 is airing on 21 TV channels versus 24 TV channels in 2019.

The opening match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) garnered viewership of 52 million impressions, 29 percent higher than 40.3 million impressions recorded during the opening match of IPL 2019.

Along with impressions, the opening match saw significant growth in number of viewers.

MI versus CSK match was watched by 158 million viewers, 21 percent higher than 131 million viewers recorded during the opening match of IPL 2019 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings.

The opening match this IPL has also seen a 65 percent growth in viewing minutes as compared to last IPL. The match between MI and CSK recorded 11.2 billion viewing minutes as against 6.8 billion viewing minutes recorded during RCB versus CSK match last year.

After the opening match, matches two to seven garnered more than 34 million impressions.

In addition, one out of three TV viewers and 44 percent out of the 86 million TV households watched 13th edition of IPL live.

Plus, the 15-21 age group has been the biggest contributor of viewership this IPL.

Coming to advertising trends, total advertising volume for IPL 2020 during the opening week is 15 percent higher than 2019's opening week, said BARC data.

During IPL 13, the advertiser count saw 19 percent growth as the opening week recorded 81 advertisers as against 68 during last IPL.

Brand count in this year's IPL saw 22 percent growth as number of brands increased from 117 in 2019 to 143 during IPL 13.

Along with the BARC data, Nielsen shared some insights on the smartphone usage during IPL 2020.

The start of IPL has led to increased usage of smartphones. Smartphone usage during IPL increased eight percent as compared to the weeks before IPL.

Also, video streaming saw a 13 percent growth versus the last few weeks before IPL.

Disney+Hotstar, sports apps and fantasy sports platforms have recorded massive gains in audience base thanks to IPL, noted the Nielsen data.