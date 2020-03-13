IPL 2020 | No matches in Delhi, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

No Indian Premier League (IPL) matches will be played in Delhi, says Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The Indian Premier League T20 cricket tournament is to start in Mumbai on March 29.

On March 12, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said if the BCCI approached it regarding the fate of IPL matches, the government's stand would be "there should be no ticket sales".

The move follows rising incidence of coronavirus incidents in the state.

Asked whether it would proceed as per the schedule in view of the virus threat, Tope said, "There was discussion in the Cabinet... tickets will (likely) not be sold. They (organisers) have two options, either postpone or hold matches without spectators. IPL revenue model is two per cent from ticket sales and 98 percent from televised rights. If the BCCI asks us, our stand is there should be no ticket sales," he added.

