Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 05:53 PM IST

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni five sixes away from becoming third Indian batsman to hit 300 T20 maximums

If MS Dhoni manages to hit five sixes against RR, he will join Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma on the elite list of batsmen who have hit 300 sixes in T20 cricket.

Moneycontrol News

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has a number of accolades to his name. Dhoni registered his name for two more records as he led his team in the IPL opener against Mumbai Indians. He not only became the first captain to lead any franchise to 100 IPL wins, but he also became the first keeper to take 250 catches in T20 cricket.

In the second game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on September 22, he is on the cusp of achieving yet another feat. If Dhoni manages to hit five sixes against RR, he will join Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma on the elite list of batsmen who have hit 300 sixes in T20 cricket.

Currently, he has 295 sixes to his name and if he reaches the landmark, he will become only the 3rd Indian to do so. In the last match, it was after more than 14 months that Dhoni fans saw him bat. They were eagerly waiting to see him in action after he announced his retirement from international cricket in August.
