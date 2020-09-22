IPL 2020: MI vs CSK opening match sets new record with 20 crore viewership on TV and Disney+Hotstar, says Jay Shah

The Indian Premier League's (IPL) opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians was watched by 20 crore Indians on television and Disney+Hotstar, according to a tweet by Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In a tweet on September 22, Shah said that the MI versus CSK match of IPL 2020 has recorded the highest viewership for an opening day match for any sporting league in any country.

"No league has ever opened as big as this," he said in a tweet.

Moneycontrol reached out to Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) to confirm the viewership data. However, BARC has not released any data officially.

But BARC's premium service called preview allows paid subscribers to check viewership data after two days of any event that has aired on TV.

Even Star India, the official broadcaster of IPL has not released any data around viewership of the opening IPL match.

As for the viewership on Disney+Hotstar, the official digital streaming partner for the cricketing league, the opening match saw a peak of 8.4 million or 0.8 crore. This means a majority of the viewership has come from TV.

Last year, the viewership on TV for the entire tournament was 46.2 crore on Star Network, according to data by BARC. In fact, the TV viewership for the 12th edition was 12 higher than the previous season.

On the digital front, as many as 30 crore viewers had watched season 12 of IPL on video streaming platform.

A combined viewership estimate would be over 66 crore people watched IPL 2019 on TV and digital.

Last year, there was a significant jump in female viewership at 14 percent while male viewership was up 11 percent as compared to IPL 2018.

IPL was consumed more in the Hindi speaking markets (HSM) and South India as both markets saw 14 percent and 10 percent increase respectively during the last IPL.

This year, experts are estimating a stronger viewership growth for IPL as live sports has made a comeback after a long delay. For many months, sports events were halted due to the coronavirus scare.

Even IPL saw the light of day after around four months.