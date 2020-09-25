IPL 2020: Here’s an overview of the league's economics, statistics on teams and players

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced on September 19 in the UAE. The tournament was originally scheduled to begin on March 29, but was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With four IPL titles to its name, Mumbai Indians (MI) is the most successful team in the league's history. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has won the title thrice and is the only team to have reached the playoff stage of the competition every year they have played.

Here's an overview of the league's economics and the statistics on various teams and their players according to Statista's IPL report.