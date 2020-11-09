IPL 2020: Brands are paying a premium for playoff matches as league sees strong viewership

Star India, the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, is charging a premium for the remaining ad inventory during the playoff matches.

According to media planners, and Lloyd Mathias, business strategist and angel investor, Star India has increased ad rates by 15-20 percent for the playoff matches, which started from November 5.

The first was between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, and the former qualified for the finals. After the second qualifying match, Delhi Capitals secured its position in the finals of IPL 2020, which will be played on November 10.

10-second slot rate rises

For these matches, the remaining 10 percent ad inventory is being sold in the range of Rs 13.80 lakh to Rs 15.60 lakh for a 10-second slot. Ad rates for the previous matches werethe in the range of Rs 12 to Rs 13 lakh for a 10-second slot.

“Since it is Diwali festival season, many brands may want a bit of visibility closer to the festival. FMCG firms, car, two-wheeler, mobile and even jewellery companies are heavy advertisers during this period. Any such brand could grab the extra IPL spots on offer,” said Sandeep Goyal, Chairman, Mogae Media, a marketing and communication agency.

More brands showed interest for IPL this year as for the first 43 matches, the number of brands grew by six percent as compared to IPL 12 (IPL 2019), according to data by TAM AdEx, a division of TAM Media Research, an advertising monitoring agency.

IPL 12 refers to IPL 2019, and IPL 13 to IPL 2020.

IPL 13 attracted as many as 222 brands for the first 43 matches as against 210 brands that had come on board during IPL 12.

No. of advertisers increases

In addition, the league this year saw a 13 percent growth in the number of advertisers as compared to IPL 2019. The number of advertisers went up to 112 this year from 99 last year.

Mathias said that many brands come at the playoff stage during IPL, expecting higher viewership.

If we look at the viewership data by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, IPL 2020 has seen strong growth in both viewership and reach on television as compared to the last season.

When it comes to Disney+Hotstar, which is streaming IPL matches, the league has not surpassed viewership numbers of last year. However, IPL has been recording concurrent viewers in the range of 56 lakh to 81 lakh per match. And Goyal thinks that there will be high demand for the remaining inventory on the video-streaming platform.

“The situation is the same on Disney + Hotstar. There is always last-minute demand for a few more spots at higher rates in the expectation of heightened viewership," he said.

According to a media planner, which specialises in digital marketing, a budget of Rs 10 lakh can give an advertiser 5.56 million impressions, an estimated reach of 1-1.5 million and the recommended presence for two matches on Disney+Hotstar.

The rates on the platform can go as high as Rs 5 crore if an advertiser wants to take ad slots for all 60 matches, which will give the advertiser 277.8 million impressions and an estimated reach of 50-55 million.

Disney+Hotstar adds more features

In a bid to attract more viewers, which will also get more advertisers for the remaining ad inventory, Disney+Hotstar has launched a new feature for the playoff matches.

The new feature on the streaming platform is called 'Watch with your friends', which allows users to video chat with their friends during a match.

The feature allows users to add as many five people in the portrait mode and also lets users control the volume of both the sports commentary as well as the conversation between friends.