IPL 2020 brand value to take 5-15% hit due to COVID-19, anti-China sentiment

The Indian Premier League (IPL) may have inadvertently become controversy’s child this year, and this is likely to have an impact on the league’s brand value.

IPL 2020 is the first one to be played behind closed doors. Apart from COVID-19, the anti-China sentiment, which led to Chinese phone company Vivo’s exit as IPL’s title sponsor, and Dream11 filling in at a discounted rate will hit brand IPL and its equity value, say experts.

“The valuation of the IPL ecosystem could go down anywhere between 5 percent and 15 percent, compared to 2019,” Santosh N, Managing Partner, D and P Advisory LLP, and external advisor, Duff & Phelps, told Moneycontrol.

The IPL, which was scheduled to begin in April, will now begin on September 19 and run till November 10, when the final will be played. The 53-day tournament will be played in the UAE.

IPL brand valuation

Last year, Duff & Phelps, in its IPL Brand Valuation report, had said that the overall value of the IPL ecosystem had increased by nearly 13.5 percent at Rs 47,500 crore, up from Rs 41,800 crore in 2018.

The big blow this year is the title sponsorship revenue falling by half. Had Vivo continued, it would have fetched IPL Rs 440 crore. Dream11’s deal gives it Rs 222 crore.

Santosh further pointed out that “potential advertisers’ lack of ability and willingness to spend big money on advertisements will also put pressure on IPL's brand value.”

While market conditions are tough, advertisers are still betting big on IPL.

COVID-19 vs China factor

While the COVID-19 impact will be limited, the anti-China sentiment could have a bigger impact. Chinese brands, especially phone companies like Oppo and Vivo, spend heavily on IPL through sponsorships and on-air advertisements.

Chinese brands lying low this year could cost Star India, the official broadcaster, around Rs 500 crore.

In fact, if Vivo alone decides to reduce visibility this year in terms of on-air advertisement or does not advertise at all, Star could be hit by Rs 200-250 crore.

Even the Dream11 title sponsorship is being opposed as the fantasy sports company has investments from Chinese companies.

Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which had opposed Vivo's association with IPL, has now written a letter to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, objecting to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awarding Dream11 a one-year title sponsorship deal.

In the letter, CAIT said that BCCI has “no sympathies with the Indian soldiers” and “does not respect the sentiments of the Indian citizens.”

“If the Chinese issue does not flare up, Star will be able to carry it off. If between now and next month, the situation worsens on the border or some vocal organisations like CAIT or SJM (Swadeshi Jagaran Manch) start making noises again, Star will be in trouble,” said experts.

Last year, Star had recorded a 20 percent jump in ad revenue to Rs 2,200 crore across the television and digital platforms -- from Rs 1,750 crore in 2018.

All is not lost, however

Despite the controversies surrounding IPL, Santosh is confident about the league for two reasons. “Lack of sporting content available to the public and lack of entertainment options, coupled with travel restrictions forcing people to be indoors could significantly enhance TRPs (television rating point) of the IPL,” he said.

The reach of the 12th edition of IPL saw a 12 percent growth, compared to the previous season (IPL 2018), with 462 million viewers watching the league between March 23 and May 12 on Star network channels, according to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data.

The viewership is expected to be a lot higher this year.

Plus, there’s Hotstar. Last year, it saw strong impressions for the IPL matches, breaking its own world record of 10.7 million concurrent over-the-top (OTT) viewers that it had set during IPL 2018 final.

In fact, the OTT platform broke the record not once but twice last year: first, with 12.7 million concurrent viewers in a league match, and, then, with 18.6 million for the finals.

These reasons are keeping Santosh optimistic about IPL’s brand value in 2020, and he thinks that the overall impact on the brand value would be minimal.