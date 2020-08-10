172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|sports-trends|ipl-2020-bcci-gets-nod-from-indian-government-to-host-tournament-in-uae-chairman-brijesh-patel-5677601.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2020 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 | BCCI gets nod from Indian government to host tournament in UAE: Chairman Brijesh Patel

The tournament which begins from September 19, 2020 to November 10, 2020 will be held in three major cities of the UAE - Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel on August 10 revealed that the BCCI has received the central government’s formal approval to conduct Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE.

The tournament which begins from September 19, 2020 will last till November 10, 2020 and will be held in three major cities of the UAE - Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

“Yes, we have received all the written approvals,” said the chairman Patel.

Due to the COVID-19 in India, the government had last week given an “in principle” go-ahead to the BCCI to shift the marquee tournament to the UAE.

As reported by SportsStar, when an Indian sports event is shifted abroad, a clearance from the Home Ministry, External Ministry and Sports Ministry is mandatory.

“Once we had the verbal okay from the government, we had intimated the Emirates Cricket Board. Now we have the papers also, so franchises can be intimated that everything is in order,” said a veteran BCCI official on condition of anonymity.

Most franchises will be flying out post August 20 after two mandatory RT-PCR COVID-19 test within 24 hours of departure.

Sportstar also learnt that Chennai Super Kings is expected to gather at the M A Chidambaram Stadium to have five-day session for its Indian players from August 15-20 before flying.
First Published on Aug 10, 2020 07:38 pm

