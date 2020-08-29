172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|sports-trends|ipl-2020-another-chennai-super-kings-player-tests-covid-19-positive-5771411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2020 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 | Another Chennai Super Kings player tests COVID-19 positive

The CSK player who tested COVID-19 positive on August 29, is a right-handed batsman, who has also played for India A teams.

Moneycontrol News

Another Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making him the 13th member of the Indian Premier League team to contract COVID-19 in Dubai. The development comes on a day all-rounder Suresh Raina pulled out of IPL 2020 citing “personal reasons”.

The CSK player who tested COVID-19 positive on August 29 is a right-handed batsman, who has also played for India A teams.

According to a News18 report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially confirmed that 13 personnel including two players of the Chennai Super Kings have tested COVID-19 positive.

Close

The statement issued by the board read: "Thirteen personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team."

On August 28, a T20 format specialist bowler had tested positive for the novel coronavirus along with at least 10 other members of the CSK support staff and social media team.

In view of the developments, Chennai Super Kings had extended their quarantine period in Dubai till September 1. Earlier, they were supposed to begin practice from August 28.

People are currently waiting for Raina to issue an official statement later in the day. The 33-year-old players had retired from international cricket along with MS Dhoni – both CSK players – on August 15.

Meanwhile, CSK’s official Twitter handle shared CEO Kasi Viswanathan’s statement that read: “Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time.”

With PTI inputs
First Published on Aug 29, 2020 03:56 pm

