IPL 2020 | AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli change their names on jersey, Twitter to honour COVID-19 warriors

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21, Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper Virat Kohli and batsman AB de Villiers changed names on their jerseys and Twitter handles to honour COVID-19 warriors.

While Kohli changed his name to Simranjeet Singh, de Villiers changed it to Paritosh Pant. Both cricketers also have their profile pictures featuring them wearing the RCB jersey with the names of COVID-19 warrriors.



I salute Paritosh,who started ‘Project Feeding from Far’ with Pooja & fed meals 2 needy during the lockdown. I wear his name on my back this season 2 appreciate their challenger spirit

Share your #MyCovidHeroes story with us#WeAreChallengers #RealChallengers#ChallengeAccepted Close September 20, 2020

"I salute Paritosh, who started 'Project Feeding from Far' with Pooja & fed meals to needy during the lockdown. I wear his name on my back this season to appreciate their challenger spirit," de Villiers, the South African cricketer wrote on his social media post.

Who is Paritosh Pant?

Pant is a restauranter who started‘Project Feeding from Far’ with lawyer Pooja Reddy in Mumbai's Govandi and fed meals to the needy during the lockdown.

Who is Simranjeet Singh?

Singh along with his friends managed to raise Rs 98,000 to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic. He approached people to raise donations for the poor and many deaf individuals agreed. These individuals weren’t from any particular organisation and they selflessly donated funds.

Earlier this week on September 17, Royal Challengers Bangalore unveiled a tribute jersey to acknowledge the efforts and honour the sacrifices by frontline warriors during COVID-19 pandemic.