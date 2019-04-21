IPL 2019: Shreyas Iyer leads from the front as DC beat KXIP to consolidate third place

Catch all the top moments from match 37 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Delhi Capitals (DC) welcomed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium for match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and opted to bowl. Chris Gayle and KL Rahul walked out to open the batting. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/10 Delhi got off to a good start as Sandeep Lamichhane got KL Rahul stumped in just the 2nd over. Kagiso Rabada then entered the attack and sent back Mayank Agarwal in the 5th over. David Miller could then add only 7 runs before Axar Patel got him caught out in the 8th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/10 Gayle didn’t let the fall of wickets bother him as he went about business as usual from the other end. He brought up his 50 off just 25 balls in the 9th over but was finally dismissed by Lamichhane in the 13th over. It took 3 men to dismiss the Universe Boss as Lamichhane sent down a googly and Colin Ingram first took the catch right at the boundary and then threw the ball to Axar Patel just before falling across the ropes. Gayle returned after scoring 69 off just 37 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/10 Sam Curran was sent back on a duck by Lamichhane who finished with 3/40. Mandeep Singh scored a fighting 30 off 27 balls before becoming Axar’s second victim of the night in the 17th over. Rabada then took his season’s tally up to 21 wickets when he got rid of R Ashwin in the 19th over. Harpreet Brar added a quick 20 off 12 balls as KXIP finished with 163/7. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/10 Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta was present in the stands cheering her team on. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 6/10 Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan got off to a quick start adding 24 off 19 balls before a horrible mix-up resulted in Shaw returning to the dugout early. Dhawan hesitated before sending back Shaw in the 4th over but a direct-hit from Mandeep sent Shaw back with just 13 runs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 7/10 Dhawan stitched together a good 92-run partnership off just 64 balls with skipper Shreyas Iyer to steady the Delhi innings. Dhawan brought up his fifty off just 36 balls in the 12th over. Hardus Viljoen finally dismissed Dhawan (56 off 41) in the 14th over. DC were down to 116/2 with 48 required off 38 balls when Dhawan departed. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 8/10 Rishabh Pant scored just 6 runs before throwing away his wicket. He went for the big shot against Hardus Viljoen but found Sam Curran at deep square leg. Delhi needed 36 from 29 balls when Pant walked back. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 9/10 Colin Ingram added 27 runs off 20 deliveries with Iyer before Mohammed Shami castled him with a pinpoint yorker in the 19th over. Axar Patel was then run out on the next delivery as memories of Delhi’s spectacular collapse from a winning position at Mohali resurfaced. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 10/10 However, this time around Iyer held his nerve to guide his team across the finish line with a brilliant captain’s knock. Iyer finished unbeaten on 58 off just 49 balls as Delhi won by 5 wickets. The win helped Delhi consolidate their hold on third spot on the points table. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 21, 2019 12:47 am