IPL 2019 | DC vs MI: Pandya brothers, Chahar ensure thumping 40-run victory over Delhi

Keemo Paul was run out by Bumrah at the start of the 18th over and the bowler then castled Axar with the very next delivery. MoM Hardik Pandya capped a brilliant performance when he got Kagiso Rabada caught out in the final over. Delhi finished with just 128/9 as Mumbai won by 40 runs. The win took Mumbai up to second spot on the table with Delhi moving down to third. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)