IPL 2019 | DC vs MI: Pandya brothers, Chahar ensure thumping 40-run victory over Delhi

Delhi Capitals (DC) welcomed the Mumbai Indians (MI) to the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium for match 34 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL). Delhi named an unchanged side while Mumbai made two changes to their playing XI. Ben Cutting replaced Ishan Kishan who was ill and Jayant Yadav replaced Jason Behrendorff. MI won the Toss and opted to bat. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/10 Mumbai got off to a good start with a 57-run partnership off just 38 balls between Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/10 Amit Mishra provided the breakthrough in the 7th over when he castled Rohit. The MI skipper returned having made 30 off 33 balls. Ben Cutting walked out to bat at no. 3 but scored just 2 runs before Axar Patel trapped him plumb in the next over. MI were reduced to 62/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/10 A horrible mix-up between Suryakumar Yadav and de Kock resulted in the South African being run-out in the 10th over. de Kock returned after scoring 35 off just 27 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/10 Kagiso Rabada got Suryakumar caught behind in the 16th over reducing Mumbai to just 104/4. However, quick knocks from Hardik Pandya (32 off 15 balls) and Krunal Pandya (37* off 26 balls) resulted in Mumbai finishing with 168/5 on the board. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 6/10 Delhi got off to a good start with a 49-run partnership off 39 balls between Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 7/10 Rahul Chahar then castled Dhawan in his very first over sending back the DC opener with 35 off 22 balls. Chahar returned to get rid of Shaw in the 9th over reducing Delhi to 59/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 8/10 Delhi then lost three quick wickets as Mumbai gained a firm grip on the match. Krunal Pandya got rid of Colin Munro (3) in the 10th over. Chahar then castled Shreyas Iyer (3) with a beautiful delivery in the next over and Jasprit Bumrah castled Rishabh Pant (7) in the 14th over. Delhi were down to 76/5 when Pant walked back. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 9/10 Chris Morris and Axar Patel added 31 runs for the sixth wicket to give the score some sign of respectability. Lasith Malinga then got rid of Morris in the 17th over to crush all hopes of an unlikely comeback. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 10/10 Keemo Paul was run out by Bumrah at the start of the 18th over and the bowler then castled Axar with the very next delivery. MoM Hardik Pandya capped a brilliant performance when he got Kagiso Rabada caught out in the final over. Delhi finished with just 128/9 as Mumbai won by 40 runs. The win took Mumbai up to second spot on the table with Delhi moving down to third. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 19, 2019 01:31 am