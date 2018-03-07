IPL-11: Gautam Gambhir appointed captain of Delhi Daredevils

The seasoned Gautam Gambhir was today named captain of Delhi Daredevils for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), which will mark his return to the franchise after a gap of eight years.

"It is a huge honour to once again captain DD. To get this responsibility is a way for me to give back to the sport in the city. I firmly believe that with the players currently involved we have the makings of a very good side," Gambhir said.

In between the two stints in his native, the 36-year-old left-handed batsman led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL triumphs during a hugely successful tenure.

The two-time World Cup winning player added, "The potential of this group of players is immense and it is now up to us to turn that potential into consistent performances. It is also going to be great to work in unison with Ricky (Ponting), an absolute champion himself."

The southpaw was picked by the Delhi outfit for Rs 2.8 crore, and till now has scored 4,132 runs from 148 matches in his IPL career.

Speaking about the appointment, head coach Ponting said: "Gauti has been a leader for a very long time. He has always proven himself to be one of the top leaders during his stint with other sides in the IPL."

The Australian legend added, "He has a big personality, but it is the drive behind the outward confidence which I think will inspire the rest of the team. He has the respect of the dressing room and the franchise is proud to have him as our captain."

Daredevils chief executive Hemant Dua made the announcement about the former India opener's appointment and also present on the occasion were teammates Naman Ojha and Manjot Kalra.

"I had maintained post the auction that Gauti (Gambhir) has unfinished business with the franchise. He was the second highest scorer during the last IPL. But above all, he is a leader, so this appointment was an easy choice. Both Ricky (Ponting) and Gauti have spoken to each other. I am glad that they are both on the same page," Dua said.