Last Updated : Aug 17, 2019 05:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

IOA to host social media workshop of NSF staff in collaboration with Facebook

The workshop will be held on November 8 when Facebook Director of Global Live Sports Partnership and Programming Peter Hutton visits India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Indian Olympic Association, in association with Facebook, will hold a social media workshop for National Sports Federations (NSF) to share communication in the lead up to and during the Tokyo Olympics next year.

The IOA has asked the NSFs to nominate their social media staff or representative who will attend the workshop.

"The daylong workshop will be held at the office of Facebook in Gurgaon, Haryana. During the workshop, Facebook would also be briefing on ways and tools to optimize the use of social media during the events of NSFs," the IOA said in a letter to NSFs.

"Social media tools have impacted sports in many different ways. However, there were many instances in the past years indicating that the use of social media during Team India's participation in multi-sport Games can be enhanced, which would significantly change the influence of sports and athletes in society," the letter said.

The IOA said the hosting of the workshop was an attempt "to ensure synergy of communication between IOA and NSFs for greater reach of Team India in the Tokyo Olympics".

First Published on Aug 17, 2019 05:43 pm

tags #Companies #Facebook #India #IOA #NSF #Sports #Tokyo Olympics

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

