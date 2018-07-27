App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IOA tells NSFs to cough up their share of fine for damages caused at CWG 2018 Games Village

The damages most relate to door keys which accounted for Rs, 28,055 while other expenses added up to Rs 13,360.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

India enjoyed a successful stint in Indian Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2018, Australia by bagging 66 medals. However, CWG has penalised the Indian athletes of Rs 73,988 because of damages caused by them at Games Village, Golden Coast, Australia.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has communicated the penalty charges to National Sports Federation (NSF), as per a report in India Today.

In an e-mail, IOA President Narinder Batra has taken up the matter with secretary general Rajeev Mehta. “ I strongly recommend that the total amount of Rs 73,988 debited to IOA by CWG OC should be recovered from the respective NSFs (less refrigerator hiring charges) immediately and the NSFs should be asked to speak with concerned athletes and support staff that such things should not happen in future," he wrote in the mail to Mehta.

Eight sports groups are mainly responsible for the damage caused, including squash, para-athletics, table tennis, shooting, basketball, athletics, weightlifting and hockey. The articles that were damaged mainly include door keys and amounting to Rs 28,055.

Basketball topped the list with reparation of Rs 20,400.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 08:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Trending News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.