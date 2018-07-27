IOA tells NSFs to cough up their share of fine for damages caused at CWG 2018 Games Village

India enjoyed a successful stint in Indian Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2018, Australia by bagging 66 medals. However, CWG has penalised the Indian athletes of Rs 73,988 because of damages caused by them at Games Village, Golden Coast, Australia.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has communicated the penalty charges to National Sports Federation (NSF), as per a report in India Today.

In an e-mail, IOA President Narinder Batra has taken up the matter with secretary general Rajeev Mehta. “ I strongly recommend that the total amount of Rs 73,988 debited to IOA by CWG OC should be recovered from the respective NSFs (less refrigerator hiring charges) immediately and the NSFs should be asked to speak with concerned athletes and support staff that such things should not happen in future," he wrote in the mail to Mehta.

Eight sports groups are mainly responsible for the damage caused, including squash, para-athletics, table tennis, shooting, basketball, athletics, weightlifting and hockey. The articles that were damaged mainly include door keys and amounting to Rs 28,055.

Basketball topped the list with reparation of Rs 20,400.