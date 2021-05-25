Interview: Terry Phelan picks Manchester City as his favourite to win UEFA Champions League final this weekend

May 2021 photo of Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, center, challenging PSG's Neymar during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match. Phelan says City have the edge over Chelsea in the final this Saturday. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Wearing a Superman T-shirt, Terry Phelan gave his take on who’d emerge as the men of steel in Saturday’s Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea.

“I do feel Manchester City have the edge. Now is a great chance for them to win it,” Phelan, 54, said in a video call on May 25.

Phelan’s career is an advertisement for football’s global nature. He won the FA Cup with relatively unfancied Wimbledon, represented Ireland in the World Cup, played for City as well Chelsea and coached Kerala Blasters. Currently, he is the technical director of Indian I-League team South United FC.

Terry Phelan (Screen grab via South United FC Facebook page).

Though Phelan played for both the teams that will confront each other on Saturday in Porto, he played a greater number of games – 104 – for City. He was also born in Manchester. But he is picking them to win not just on the basis of his emotions but also his head. Even though Chelsea won their last two encounters against City.

“We’ve (City and Chelsea) played a couple of times recently, in the FA Cup semis and the Premier League. Chelsea came out on top, but in the FA Cup, it was not the usual Manchester City as they had made eight changes,” Phelan said.

“Those games have gone now. This is the present time, with a different set of players. My only concern for City is if Chelsea do drop really deep and if they are really aggressive while defending. And then you know how City like to attack all the time. (That way) they (might) leave the door open for a (Timo) Werner to get in there, a (Kai) Havertz or a (Hakim) Ziyech to get in there.”

Phelan expressed respect for Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel and the team’s defence. “Tuchel is a tactician, isn’t he?” he said. “He did not lose his first 14 games as manager, which was absolutely great. And he’s in his second Champions League final in two years (after guiding PSG to the final last year, where they lost to Bayern Munich). He’s got players playing now, you know, players doing the fundamentals right. Especially at the back. When you have got a (N’Golo) Kante in your team… he’s like a rock in there.”

For Manchester City, controlling possession could be the path to victory.

“I think the way Manchester City frustrate teams is by keeping possession. When you control the ball and the other team is not getting it, it gets tired, and that is where I see Chelsea leaving one or two gaps,” Phelan said. “It’s going to be an interesting game, a tactical game. We know what Manchester City are all about, and players like (Ilkay) Gundogan, (Phil) Foden, (Kevin) De Bruyne, they are the ones that make the engine tick.”

To the delight of fans, the Champions League final will soon be followed by Euro 2020 (June 11 – July 11). Matches will be played across the continent in 11 cities, with the opener in Rome and the final in London.

Asked about the wisdom of having so many venues and making players travel during a pandemic, like during the IPL, Phelan said, “They could have had the tournament in one country, the way it always was. The players have had a hard season, game upon game, game upon game, with just a couple of weeks rest till the Euro. Why do they have to travel all over Europe (for the games)?”

Lastly, Phelan, who is also a commentator, was asked for his advice for those wanting a career in football television.

He replied, “Be careful what you say, but also be yourself.”