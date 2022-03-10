Infosys becomes title sponsor to Hall of Fame Open ATP tournament in US

Representative image.

The ties between Infosys—India’s second most valued software firm in terms of market capitalisation—and the men’s tennis tour have become stronger. The Hall of Fame Open (HFO) men’s tennis tournament, held in the US between July 11 and 17 every year, will now be called Infosys Hall of Fame Open. Infosys HFO is the only grass-court tennis tournament held in the US.

To be sure, this is not the first time an Indian company has attached its name as a tournament’s title sponsor. The Tata Open Maharashtra, held in Pune every year in early February, was among first tournaments to have an Indian company as the title sponsor Before that, the Kingfisher Airlines Tennis Open, an event played in Mumbai, briefly held the honour in 2006 and 2007 when it was held for just two years in India before it was rechristened and moved abroad.

But Infosys’ ties with the Association of men’s Tennis Professionals (ATP, the governing body of the men’s professional tennis circuit) runs deeper. Infosys is also now the official digital partner with the International Hall of Fame (ITHF).

Located in Newport, Rhode Island, US, the ITHF is essentially a tennis museum (and an erstwhile club) and a repository of the history of tennis. Aside from hosting its annual tennis tournament (Infosys HFO) right after Wimbledon every year, the ITHF, in association with men’s and women’s tennis also honours tennis professionals (tennis players, officials and even authors and journalists who have spent their lifetimes tracking tennis) by inducting them into the hall of fame.

As part of its tie-up with ITHF, Infosys will help digitise the tennis repository at the club and make the fan experience better at the tennis tournament where the software major will be a big presence now. “It will be an exciting journey as we strive to match their commitment to tennis with smart data-driven, digital innovations that can advance the outcomes of their efforts and deliver deeply engaging fan-experiences throughout the tournament. Collaborating with the ITHF gives us an opportunity to celebrate their rich history as the origin of the U.S. National Championships and accelerate their endeavors to preserve the history of the sport globally,” said Ravi Kumar S., President of Infosys in a press release.

Already Infosys has a tie-up with the ATP tour wherein it manages the data analytics and statistics of all its matches on the tour.

Incidentally, Infosys is not the tournament’s first Indian connection. Leander Paes, India’s former no. 1 men’s tennis player, won his only singles championships in Newport, way back in 1998 when he beat Neville Godwin, a now-retired South African tennis player.