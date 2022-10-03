Indonesia football tragedy brings back ghosts of past

Saturday, October 1, was a dark day in football. At least 174 people were killed in the Indonesian city of Malang, in East Java, in the aftermath of Arema FC's 3-2 loss to arch-rivals Persebaya Surabaya.

The home team's fans could not contain their anger at the loss and stormed the pitch, leading to a 'riot-like' situation.

Police officers did their best to control the situation, using tear gas to subdue the fans. However, a stampede ensued, and scores of fans were caught in the chaos as fans were looking to exit the Kanjuruhan stadium.

This incident is one of the biggest tragedies in the recent past and joins the list of other football-related mishaps that have saddened the footballing world. Let us look at some of them:

1) Hillsborough tragedy

On April 15, 1989, the most infamous event in football's history occurred at the Hillsborough stadium. Liverpool fans were enjoying their FA cup semifinal clash against Nottingham Forest when chaos broke out in the Leppings Lane stand designated for them.

A stampede ensued as more fans poured into the stand, and the horrific events interrupted the match midway. Some 97 Liverpool fans died as a result of the tragedy, which has been forever etched in the memories of football fans.

2) Kathmandu tragedy

A year earlier, in March 1989, Nepal faced a similar mishap with their football-loving fans. A stampede at the national stadium in Kathmandu killed more than 90 people and forever changed the lives of thousands. The stampede happened as fans were looking to escape a hailstorm.

3) Kolkata derby

Mohan Bagan vs. East Bengal is the biggest game in Indian football and a very high-octane affair between the two sets of fans. However, on August 16, 1980, 16 people lost their lives in a stampede inside the Eden Gardens stadium after the two sets of fans clashed.

Usually, the volatile fans are seated separately. Unfortunately, on that fateful day, they were sitting in the same stands; the catalyst for fan trouble was an on-pitch clash between Dilip Palit and Bidesh Bose of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, respectively.

August 16 has since been observed as "Football Lover's Day" in memories of the fans that died.

4) Olympic qualifier

This incident is possibly the worst football-related mishap, especially regarding the number of lost lives.

In 1964, an Olympic qualifier between Argentina and Peru turned deadly in Lima.

Angry Peru fans invaded the pitch after the referee had disallowed what would have been an equaliser for the home team. Police fired tear gas at the charged-up fans, but that only worsened things.

Some 320 fans lost their lives at the Estadio Nacional because of the stampede as fans tried escaping the tear gas.

5) Cameroon

Eight fans were crushed to death outside the Yaounde Olembe stadium in Cameroon, which was hosting the African Cup of Nations. The host nation took on Comoros and won the game 2-1. However, their victory was blighted by the unfortunate tragedy that led to lost lives.