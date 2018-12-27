India's top sports celebrities of 2018: Kohli, Dhoni, Tendulkar and PV Sindhu dominate Forbes list

Here are India's 11 most popular sportspersons according to Forbes' India Celebrity 100 ranking Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 Sports personalities are challenging actor's domination in Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. Twenty-one personalities from the world of sports feature in the top 100. Here we present to you 11 of those 21 who made it to the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. The rankings are based on estimated earnings of the celebs. The Overall Ranking mentioned here indicates where these sports personalities rank in the final list, which includes celebs from the entertainment industry too. (Image: Reuters) 2/12 KL Rahul | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 11 | Overall Rank: 59| Earnings in 2018: Rs. 16.48 crore (Image: Reuters) 3/12 Saina Nehwal | Sport: Badminton | Sports Rank: 10| Overall Rank: 58 | Earnings in 2018: Rs. 16.54 crore (Image: Reuters) 4/12 Suresh Raina | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 9 | Overall Rank: 55| Earnings in 2018: Rs. 16.96 crore (Image: Reuters) 5/12 Bhuvneshwar Kumar | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 8 | Overall Rank: 52| Earnings in 2018: Rs. 17.26 crore (Image: AP) 6/12 R Ashwin | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 7 | Overall Rank: 44| Earnings in 2018: Rs. 18.9 crore (Image: Reuters) 7/12 Hardik Pandya | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 6 | Overall Rank: 27| Earnings in 2018: Rs. 28.46 crore (Image: Reuters) 8/12 Rohit Sharma | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 5 | Overall Rank: 23 | Earnings in 2018: Rs. 31.49 crore (Image: AP) 9/12 PV Sindhu | Sport: Badminton | Sports Rank: 4 | Overall Rank: 20 | Earnings in 2018: Rs. 36.5 crore (Image: Reuters) 10/12 Sachin Tendulkar | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 3 | Overall Rank: 9 | Earnings in 2018: Rs. 80 crore (Image: Reuters) 11/12 MS Dhoni | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 2 | Overall Rank: 5 | Earnings in 2018: Rs. 101.77 crore (Image: AP) 12/12 Virat Kohli | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 1 | Overall Rank: 2 | Earnings in 2018: Rs. 228.09 crore (Image: AP) First Published on Dec 27, 2018 04:06 pm