App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's top sports celebrities of 2018: Kohli, Dhoni, Tendulkar and PV Sindhu dominate Forbes list

Here are India's 11 most popular sportspersons according to Forbes' India Celebrity 100 ranking

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sports personalities are challenging actor's domination in Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. Twenty-one personalities from the world of sports feature in the top 100. Here we present to you 11 of those 21 who made it to the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. The rankings are based on estimated earnings of the celebs. The Overall Ranking mentioned here indicates where these sports personalities rank in the final list, which includes celebs from the entertainment industry too. (Image: Reuters)
1/12

Sports personalities are challenging actor's domination in Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. Twenty-one personalities from the world of sports feature in the top 100. Here we present to you 11 of those 21 who made it to the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. The rankings are based on estimated earnings of the celebs. The Overall Ranking mentioned here indicates where these sports personalities rank in the final list, which includes celebs from the entertainment industry too. (Image: Reuters)
KL Rahul | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 11 | Overall Rank: 59| Earnings in 2018: Rs. 16.48 crore (Image: Reuters)
2/12

KL Rahul | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 11 | Overall Rank: 59| Earnings in 2018: Rs. 16.48 crore (Image: Reuters)
Saina Nehwal | Sport: Badminton | Sports Rank: 10| Overall Rank: 58 | Earnings in 2018: Rs. 16.54 crore (Image: Reuters)
3/12

Saina Nehwal | Sport: Badminton | Sports Rank: 10| Overall Rank: 58 | Earnings in 2018: Rs. 16.54 crore (Image: Reuters)
Suresh Raina | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 9 | Overall Rank: 55| Earnings in 2018: Rs. 16.96 crore (Image: Reuters)
4/12

Suresh Raina | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 9 | Overall Rank: 55| Earnings in 2018: Rs. 16.96 crore (Image: Reuters)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 8 | Overall Rank: 52| Earnings in 2018: Rs. 17.26 crore (Image: AP)
5/12

Bhuvneshwar Kumar | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 8 | Overall Rank: 52| Earnings in 2018: Rs. 17.26 crore (Image: AP)
R Ashwin | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 7 | Overall Rank: 44| Earnings in 2018: Rs. 18.9 crore (Image: Reuters)
6/12

R Ashwin | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 7 | Overall Rank: 44| Earnings in 2018: Rs. 18.9 crore (Image: Reuters)
Hardik Pandya | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 6 | Overall Rank: 27| Earnings in 2018: Rs. 28.46 crore (Image: Reuters)
7/12

Hardik Pandya | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 6 | Overall Rank: 27| Earnings in 2018: Rs. 28.46 crore (Image: Reuters)
Rohit Sharma | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 5 | Overall Rank: 23 | Earnings in 2018: Rs. 31.49 crore (Image: AP)
8/12

Rohit Sharma | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 5 | Overall Rank: 23 | Earnings in 2018: Rs. 31.49 crore (Image: AP)
PV Sindhu | Sport: Badminton | Sports Rank: 4 | Overall Rank: 20 | Earnings in 2018: Rs. 36.5 crore (Image: Reuters)
9/12

PV Sindhu | Sport: Badminton | Sports Rank: 4 | Overall Rank: 20 | Earnings in 2018: Rs. 36.5 crore (Image: Reuters)
Sachin Tendulkar | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 3 | Overall Rank: 9 | Earnings in 2018: Rs. 80 crore (Image: Reuters)
10/12

Sachin Tendulkar | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 3 | Overall Rank: 9 | Earnings in 2018: Rs. 80 crore (Image: Reuters)
MS Dhoni | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 2 | Overall Rank: 5 | Earnings in 2018: Rs. 101.77 crore (Image: AP)
11/12

MS Dhoni | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 2 | Overall Rank: 5 | Earnings in 2018: Rs. 101.77 crore (Image: AP)
Virat Kohli | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 1 | Overall Rank: 2 | Earnings in 2018: Rs. 228.09 crore (Image: AP)
12/12

Virat Kohli | Sport: Cricket | Sports Rank: 1 | Overall Rank: 2 | Earnings in 2018: Rs. 228.09 crore (Image: AP)
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 04:06 pm

tags #2018 Review #India #Slideshow #Sports

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.