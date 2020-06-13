India's oldest first-class cricketer Vasant Raiji dies aged 100

India's oldest first-class cricketer Vasant Raiji died at '100', at his Mumbai residence in the wee hours of Saturday.

Raiji is survived by his wife and two daughters. He had turned 100 on January 26 this year.

"He (Raiji) passed away at 2.20 am in his sleep at his residence in Walkeshwar in South Mumbai due to old-age," his son-in-law Sudarshan Nanavati told PTI.

Raiji, a right-handed batsman, played nine first-class matches in the 1940s, scoring 277 runs with 68 being his highest score.

Raiji, also a cricket historian and chartered accountant, made his debut for a Cricket Club of India team that played Central Provinces and Berar in Nagpur in 1939.

His Bombay (now Mumbai) debut happened in 1941 when the team played Western India under the leadership of Vijay Merchant. The match ended in a draw with Bombay securing a first-innings lead. Later in his career, Raiji also played for Baroda.

Raiji was 13 when India played its maiden Test on home soil but managed to catch the action at the Bombay Gymkhana in 1933.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and former Australian skipper Steve Waugh had paid a courtesy visit to Raiji at his residence in January when he had completed a "century".

Tendulkar condoled Raiji's demise and fondly recollected their meeting six months ago.



I met Shri Vasant Raiji earlier this year to celebrate his 100th birthday. His warmth and passion for playing and watching Cricket was endearing.

His passing away saddens my heart. My condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/fi8dOP7EnI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 13, 2020

"I met Shri Vasant Raiji earlier this year to celebrate his 100th birthday. His warmth and passion for playing and watching Cricket was endearing. His passing away saddens my heart. My condolences to his family & friends," tweeted Tendulkar.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) too paid its tribute.

"It is with profound sadness that BCCI has learnt of the passing of Vasant Raiji, a former first-class cricketer and historian, who had turned 100 earlier this year on 26th January," the Board said in a note on its website.

As per the note, Raiji was also a founding member of the Jolly Cricket Club in Mumbai and wrote books on Ranjitsinhji, Duleepsinhji, Victor Trumper, CK Nayudu and LP Jai.

Mumbai Cricket Association President Dr Vijay Patil also expressed grief on Raiji's demise.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the demise of Shri Vasant Raiji. I had the good fortune of meeting him on his 100th birthday where he shared his memories about our rich cricketing history through his eyes," Patil said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

"May his soul rest in peace and my deepest condolences to his family."