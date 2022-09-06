India's first Esports arena to launch in a university, MOGO in talks with more institutes

India's first Esports arena will be built in a university as Esports company MOGO ties up with Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU) to give students a platform to choose Esports as a career path.

The Indian company which recently got listed on the NASDAQ and raised around Rs 55 crore is focusing on growing the Esports space in India. It has invested Rs 8 crore in building the new arena which will accommodate over 5,000 people.

"Our focus was creating a platform for students who could choose Esports as a career. We have also joined hands with SVU to start an Esports academy with qualified Esports coaches. This will commence in November 2022. We hope to see many more universities take the same approach,” said Sunny Bhandarkar, CEO, MOGO Esports.

He added that the company has "short listed a few other universities."

The new Esports arena is likely to compete in two years, said Bhandarkar.

“Esports is the fastest growing sport in the world and requires skill and we look forward to making Somaiya an Esports hub,” said Aazaz Khan, Director, Somaiya Sports Academy of Somaiya Vidyavihar University.

Bhandarkar in an earlier interview to Moneycontrol had said that India has a strong pool of talent in the Esports sector from players to game developers who need encouragement, especially at the grassroots level. He said that Indian Esports team's performance in recently concluded Common Wealth Games (CWG) gives new talent the confidence to explore the space.

Indian Esports team won the bronze medal in DOTA 2 at Commonwealth Esports Championship.

In addition, Esports will be a medal event for the first time at the Asian Games which will be held next year and India will be competing at the Games.

When it comes to growth in revenue and Esports players, India is expected to have 1 million Esports players this year, from 600,000 last year. The number of Esports players doubled from 3 lakh in 2020 to 6 lakh in 2021, according to an EY-FICCI 2022 report.

The Esports sector saw its revenue increase by 29 percent from Rs 7.5 billion in 2020 to Rs 9.7 billion in 2021, the report added.