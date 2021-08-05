India’s bronze medal in hockey is worth gold: Zafar Iqbal

Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran of India and Mandeep Singh of India celebrate winning their match for bronze. (Image: Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed)

Former India great Zafar Iqbal couldn’t hold his tears when he finally saw another Indian hockey team with an Olympics medal. Iqbal was part of that 1980 team which last won a medal (gold) for India in the 1980 games. Moneycontrol.com caught up with the legend for his thoughts on the new era of Indian hockey. Here is an edited excerpt.

Q: How do you look at the turnaround in fortunes in just one week’s time since that terrible loss against Australia?

Iqbal: If you fight and fight and fight, something good will emerge out from it. There is no doubt about that. They played reasonably well even after losing to the Australians, in the subsequent matches. They bounced back from the thrashing of 7-1 by the Australians which was the turning point of the campaign for me.

Q: What was the main factor which changed the momentum?

Iqbal: They were determined to do something. We were worried initially when the team conceded two goals early in the game against Germany but they have shown the world that Indian hockey is alive with new faces. There are 10 players who are playing for the first time in Olympics and they gave it all. Hardik Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Shamsher Singh were outstanding. They displayed skills and lion heartedness. Once Germany takes the lead, it is known in hockey world that they don’t lose, but we did that and it’s a huge achievement. It’s not just a bronze medal. More than a gold medal in its worth. We should not let this opportunity go. We should support and nurture the game further.

Q: You were part of the team that won the gold medal 41 years ago. What was your first reaction when the bronze was secured?

Iqbal: To be honest, we were extremely worried because just 7 seconds before the finish we didn’t know what was going to happen. And then suddenly we won! It happens in sports. In my opinion, a new era has begun and congratulations to all the Indians including players, administrators and government as well.

Q: You may have seen better teams which couldn’t win the medal despite trying their hardest. Or is this lot the finest one since 1980?

Iqbal: Jo jeeta wahi siqandar. Whichever team wins a medal is a great team. Others didn’t reach the semifinals in the last four decades. Maybe this one is the greatest team since 1980 because people wanted a medal. They have done it. We have had good teams in the past and it is unfair to compare eras and teams. But yes, a medal is what defines the ultimate greatness.

Q: If you are forced to pick one moment of the tournament that gave the indication that a medal was possible?

Iqbal: They were not looking mentally and physically upset after the game against Australia was over. Post that match, they played as if 7-1 didn’t happen. That’s when I realized this team is special. Coming back from that kind of mauling was tough and it shows that they were not dejected. Once the Germans took the 2-0 lead, most teams will think ki gaye kaam se (all is over now) but this team doesn’t think that way.

Q: How special is this bronze in the context of Indian men’s hockey history and the glorious past?

Iqbal: Let’s put things in perspective. The golden era was something else. Remember we missed a berth in semifinal due to the loss against Poland in the dying moments in Sydney in 2000. We were almost winning and there was this heartbreak in the last minute. And on numerous occasions a draw here and there, a goal here and there could have changed the fortunes, but it didn’t. So in that sense this bronze is very special. Many a times we came agonisingly close to reach the semi-finals but eventually didn’t.

Q: Who were the stand-out performers of the win?

Iqbal: The goalkeeper Sreejesh saved us. Harmanpreet Singh scored when it was needed. (Amit) Rohitdas was taking blows all over his body. In front line Manpreet was very agile and new faces like Mandeep and others have shown there is a great future for India. But it’s a team game and we shouldn’t go by only those who scored the goals. Whoever contributed to the goal is equally important and players do know and acknowledge that. We should appreciate each and every player.

Q: Do you think now gold is possible in 2024 in Paris?

Iqbal: Yes, yes. Winning combination should be there (for 2024 games). Unity in the team matters a lot and that is what this team exhibited. I will also appreciate the coach Graham Reid. Full credit should be given to him for shaping and selecting the right guys without bothering about criticisms.

Q: What about the women’s hockey team now?

Iqbal: They already have exceeded the expectations! They are equally good and should win a medal. Even if they are meeting the defending champions GBR, I am telling you that they are playing even better than our boys in many ways.

Q: What if they don’t win a medal?

They have done much more than a medal. It will go a long way. You should not forget that. I still can’t believe what is happening! They have picked at the right time. Normally we think girls give up easily after the defeat but they are such an exceptional bunch that despite three losses in a row at the beginning of the campaign they roared like lionesses. What else do you want? Medal or no medal, it doesn’t make any difference to what they have accomplished with such limited resources because unlike men’s hockey, very few play women’s hockey in our country so their achievement is even greater.