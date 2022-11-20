Indian Super League 2022: Top footballer Glan Martins swears by his fitness regimen

As the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off in Qatar today, November 20, have you ever wondered what it takes to perform at the highest level of international football? While the internet and social media are full of examples of one-off workouts of top footballers such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, or Robert Lewandowski as well as top Indian footballers such as Sunil Chhetri and Glan Martins, no one except those who play professionally really know what it entails to maintain such high levels of fitness so as to be able to play an intense game of football, on an average, twice a week during the season.

Lifting heavy weights.

Elite footballers at all levels, whether it is the Indian Super League (ISL), English Premier League or international football, have extremely taxing training and fitness schedules both during the season as well as in off-season. Of course, India is ranked outside the top 100 in FIFA rankings and its league, the ISL, isn’t on the same level as the European and Latin American leagues. It is more to do with investment in the game, the position of the game in the sports hierarchy in India and technical abilities. In recent years, there has been a vast improvement in the footballing infrastructure in India. More investment has come in with the ISL. And India is being picked as the host for two junior FIFA World Cups. The ISL has brought to India not only a greater number of international players but also international coaches, strength and conditioning experts and nutritionists, who have brought with them a plethora of experience, new strategies, attitude and philosophy. And FC Goa and India midfielder Glan Martins, 28, one of the fittest footballers in the ISL, is a perfect example of how Indian football is evolving and making strides in the right direction.

As far as fitness and training go, there isn't a huge difference between European footballers and players in India, says FC Goa strength and conditioning coach Joel Donés. Donés also says, humidity plays a big role in how the players in India train. “The humidity in India gets to the players very quickly and that is why we cannot go into high intensity training for long durations here. The attitude and willingness are already there. If I ask them to keep training for two hours, they will do it,” says the Spaniard who got his certifications from Barcelona and has also worked in the Hong Kong Premier League. In the game itself, the biggest difference between Western football and the game in India is the rhythm of the play. “The ISL is new and Indian players have just about started being exposed to international philosophies and ways of playing football. The players must adapt to the (learning and training) load and gradually increase their rhythm in the game,” adds Donés.

However, before working on the game and rhythm, the players need to create the fitness base so as to be able to perform at the highest level. Martins knows this well and is among the fittest players in the FC Goa and Team India squads. Martins is focused on his training and fitness when the season is in progress and keeps a fairly regimental schedule. The Goan footballer wakes up between 8 and 8.30 am. Following that, the first couple of hours are his me-time. He starts with mobility exercises, eats his breakfast and then spends time relaxing by watching videos. He has an early lunch by 12.30 pm, takes a nap when he can, and then reports to the training ground by 3.45 pm for team training.

The team training at FC Goa is divided into week-long microcycles, says Donés. “The week starts the day after match day. The first day is for active recovery training for all those who play more than 65 minutes and compensation training for the members of the squad who play fewer minutes or don’t come off the bench at all. The second day after match day is a day off for the entire squad so that they can completely rest and relax because footballers hit peak fatigue 48 hours after a game,” he adds. The first day of strength training starts on the day following the day off. Martins and other members of the squad train in small groups in small spaces, working on their quick actions, change of direction, contesting 50-50 balls, etc. On the fourth day, the training moves to a bigger space, resembling the real game. Two days before the next match day, Martins and the rest of the squad go into active recovery and stick to upper-body workouts only, so that the legs get ample time to recover and be fresh on match day. That day, no one plays any football. Instead, the squad plays games to have fun. “It is important to not overdose the players with football otherwise it becomes impossible to get the best out of them. Even the best players need some time off football to get better at it. So, we just have fun and games with the whole squad to find some balance,” says Donés.

Strength training. The day before match day is reserved for pre-game training. The players focus on small details, reaction time, footwork, running drills, skills and technique. The aim of this day is to have the players ready for the match. Throughout the week, as part of their injury-prevention routine, the footballers also have sessions with the physiotherapist and spend time using the compression recovery systems, such as Normatec Sleeves, which remove fatigue and lactic acid from the leg muscles and increase blood flow, too. The daily training at FC Goa starts around 5.15 pm but Martins arrives at least an hour earlier. He spends the first 30-45 minutes at the gym, like most of his teammates. The entire team has been given a broad strength-training plan and Martins follows the workouts that Donés and his staff have designed for him. After the gym session, he rests a bit before hitting the ground for team training at 5.15 pm. The typical team training-session lasts about 75 minutes. Some days of the week, Martins also gets in a strength-training session in the gym in the mornings before showing up for team training in the evening. “When the football season is in progress, I don't do external workouts or training of my own as the strength and conditioning coach has given me a personal programme to work on, just like the rest of the squad,” says Martins. “Even when we are training in the gym, we do not lift heavy weight, since we have to train with the team on the ground after our workout. Indian footballers, today, have become extremely aware of the importance of nutrition and I know that it helps in recovery, keeps me fit and in good shape for the games.” In the pre-season, Martins first works on strengthening, conditioning his muscles and getting his fitness to the required levels. “After we reach the required fitness levels, we start focusing on football skills and tactics. Each player has a role to play in the team and the coaches make time to have a one-on-one with each member of the squad to explain what is expected of them and how they are expected to contribute to the team. Each player’s role is explained. While the coaches give their inputs and feedback during the training sessions, we also have a one-on-one with the coach once every two weeks,” he says. One of the biggest challenges of playing in India, admits Martins, is the short footballing season. The ISL lasts less than half a year while all top leagues in the world go on for nine to 10 months. “The long break from playing is bad for us and definitely not good for the development of the game in India. It is important to maintain our fitness levels during this break. The team coaches do give us a training schedule but I also work with a qualified personal trainer during the off-season,” says Martins. It is during this period that he works on building strength, gaining mass and lifts heavy weights. He has to work with a trainer who understands football so that the training programme helps him recover from the minor knocks and injuries that Martins would have suffered during the season. Martins works out four times a week during the off season and most of the time is spent at the gym. He also gets in some sessions on the ground, performing footballing drills and, on the weekends, he tries to get in a fun game of football with friends. Glan Martins’ off-season strength workout for a typical week: Monday

Grip strength work 50 jump ropes (skips) 5 ball drop acceleration run (5 sets) 5 supersets 3 high hang snatch 3 box drops with vertical jump 3 supersets 3 split jerk 3 dumbbell front foot elevated split squat 15 back extension (3 sets) 5 pull ups (3 sets) Copenhagen plank (as long as possible, on each side) Wednesday Grip strength work 50 jump rope (skips) 3 supersets 8 bench power bag toss 8 dumbbell bench press 6 landmine rotation 5 lateral sprinter bounds with stick (on each side) 3 supersets 6 dumbbell wide row 6 Romanian deadlift 6 pull ups 3 Copenhagen plank (as long as possible, on each side, with long lever) Friday

Grip strength work 50 jump ropes (skips) 3 barbell split squat (6 sets, on each leg) 5 barbell squat jumps (4 sets, on each leg) 5 supersets 4 behind the neck press 4 Plyo push ups 3 supersets 3 single-leg squat (on each leg) 5 reverse nordic Sunday Football training and a fun game of football with friends

Shrenik Avlani is an independent editor, writer and journalist, and co-author of 'The ShivFit Way', a book on functional fitness.

