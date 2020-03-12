Indian sports sponsorship market in 2019 crossed Rs 9,000 cr-mark: GroupM ESP

India's Rohit Sharma raises his bat and helmet to celebrate scoring a century during the Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

The sports sponsorship market witnessed a healthy growth of 17 percent in 2019 and is currently valued at over Rs 9,000 crore, according to a report released by Group M ESP on March 12.

Ground sponsorship and media spends were major contributors towards this growth at 25 percent and 18 percent respectively.

The total ground sponsorship revenue across all sporting activities was Rs 2,006 crore and the growth in this segment was driven mainly by cricket, which delivered a strong growth of 43 percent with a total revenue of Rs 1,290 crore.

Advertising revenue on television has also seen consistent growth, delivering 1.8x growth over the last three years.

In 2019, sports-related advertising revenue touched Rs 5,232 crore with a growth rate of 18 percent. And over 80 percent of all ad spends were on TV at Rs 4,272 crore.

Cricket had a big role to play in this commercial success.

But the big story in media skew was the digital boom.

The total value of digital media spends was Rs 875 crore; with a growth rate of 84 percent.

Hotstar, which aired both Indian Premier League (IPL) and the World Cup, was the main contributor to the digital growth.

The increase in Hotstar watch-time in IPL 2019 over the previous edition was as high as 74 percent.

While cricket saw substantial growth in sponsorship revenues, football despite maintaining its second position has seen de-growth in revenues.

Football saw a de-growth of six percent with a revenue delivery of Rs 140 crore as the Indian Super League (ISL) central sponsorships did not match up to the 2018 deliveries.

Football had a second successive year of de-growth, with a number significantly lower than the tally in 2017 when India hosted the FIFA U17 event.

Kabaddi stands third in the list as the sport struggled with the growth conundrum and declined by 15 percent to Rs 128 crore in 2019.

With more and more Indians taking up running as part of a fitness-conscious lifestyle, long distance running continued to see growth in sponsorship revenues in 2019.

Having reached the Rs 100 crore mark in 2018, distance running gained even more momentum last year with a 15 percent incremental delivery, giving a revenue of Rs 123 crore.

This upswing is contributed by price increase as well as entry of new brands into the list of sponsors.