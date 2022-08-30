English
    Indian racketlon team wins Nation Cup in Austria

    India's racketball team defeated Britain 137-101 to win the Nations Cup for the first time in Graz, Austria.

    PTI
    August 30, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST

    The India racketlon team upset Britain 137-101 to win its maiden Nations Cup title in Graz, Austria. Racketlon is a combination sport in which the competitors are required to play four racket sports: table tennis, badminton, tennis and squash.

    Captain Ashutosh Pednekar of the Indian Navy contributed to the team's victory over the weekend. The other members of the winning squad were Vikramaditya Chaufla, Adarsh Vikram, Sidharth Nandal, Varinder Singh and Karan Taneja.

    Chaufla, who also represented India in the World University Badminton Championships in 2012, won a silver in the singles C category. He later teamed up with Karan Taneja to secure a silver in the men's doubles as well.
