Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa beats world champion Magnus Carlsen twice in 3 months

Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa defeated Norwegian world champion Magnus Carlsen at the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament on May 20.

This is the second time in three months that Praggnanandhaa, 16, beat 31-year-old Magnus Carlsen. In February, he had won the eighth round of Airthings Masters rapid chess tournament.

The Chessable Masters face-off between Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen had been nearing a draw. But after Praggnanandhaa’s 40th move, his opponent misplayed his knight.

Praggnanandhaa told chess24 he needed to be sharper for the knockout stage. “I’m not so thrilled about my game quality,” he said. I’m missing some stuff, some tricks and some tactics.”

The Indian chess master’s first ever victory against Carlsen was at February’s Airthings Masters tournament.

In the 16-player game, each contestant gets three points for a win and one for a draw in the preliminary rounds. There are seven more rounds in the preliminary phase.

The teen remained humble about his big win.

"Even if I had time, I don't think I would have celebrated because usually I don't celebrate things too much because, OK, this is just a win, and it's just one win, and it's a rapid game, so there are a lot more things to do and a lot more things to work on," he had told CNN in an interview. "It's just one win, so it's not like the end of something. And I think same goes to a loss. If you lose a game, it's not like the end."

Praggnanandhaa had become a Grandmaster in 2018. He is the fifth-youngest person to attain the title.