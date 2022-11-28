 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian chess GM Narayanan left to stand barefoot for metal detector check during match in Germany

PTI
Nov 28, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST

As there was a beep sound during the metal detector check, Narayanan was made to remove his shoes and subsequently his socks too. It was later found out that the beep sound emanated from the carpet on the floor.

Grandmaster S L Narayanan (IMAGE: @GMNarayananSL/TWITTER)

Indian Grandmaster S L Narayanan felt "humiliated" as he was left to stand barefoot inside the playing hall for metal detector check during a Bundesliga chess league match in Germany on Monday.

These kind of checks happened earlier too, but they have become more rigid ever since world champion Magnus Carlsen accused American GM Hans Niemann of cheating earlier this year.

"...I felt humiliated. And if I prefer to remain silent about it, I'll not be doing justice to myself and other sportspersons who go through similar experiences," Narayanan wrote in a lengthy post on his Twitter handle.

The 24-year-old Indian said he was one of the five players chosen by the arbiter for a random check before his first round match on Monday.

"During the check with a metal detector, there was a beep sound. So, I was told to remove my shoes and they checked again. Beep. Now, I was told to remove my socks. The arbiter then ran the metal detector on my naked foot and we heard the beep again," he wrote.