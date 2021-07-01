MARKET NEWS

Indian-American Abhimanyu Mishra becomes youngest Grandmaster in chess history

The 12-year-old from New Jersey in United States became a GM from International Master, having crossed the required 2500 Elo rating barrier, chess.com website said.

Moneycontrol News
July 01, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST
(Image: Twitter)

Indian-American prodigy Abhimanyu Mishra on Wednesday became the youngest ever chess Grandmaster after he scored his third GM norm in Budapest, Hungary, according to a report.

The 12-year-old from New Jersey in United States became a GM from International Master, having crossed the required 2500 Elo rating barrier, chess.com website said.

Mishra broke GM Sergey Karjakin''s record that has stood for 19 years.

On August 12, 2002, Karjakin, a world championship challenger in 2016, secured the Grandmaster title at the age of 12 years and seven months.

Mishra, born on February 5, 2009, took 12 years, four months, and 25 days to obtain the highest title in chess, the website said.

Mishra spent several months in Budapest, playing back-to-back tournaments, chasing the title and the record.

(With PTI inputs)
