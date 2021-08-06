MARKET NEWS

English
Indian 4x400m relay team breaks Asian record but fails to qualify for final in Olympics

The earlier Asian record was in the name of Qatar which had clocked 3:00.56 while winning the gold in the 2018 Asian Games.

PTI
August 06, 2021 / 10:18 PM IST
The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Tom Noah Nirmal, Rajiv Arokia, and Amoj Jacob completed the race in 3:00.25 secs to finish fourth in the second heat. (Image: Indian Olympic Association)

The Indian men’s 4x400m relay quartet shattered the Asian record during the Olympics heat race but missed qualifying for the final round by a whisker on August 6.

The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Tom Noah Nirmal, Rajiv Arokia, and Amoj Jacob completed the race in 3:00.25 secs to finish fourth in the second heat.

India missed out on the eight-team final as they ended at ninth spot overall.

The first three in each of the two heats and the next two fastest qualify for the final.

Jacob, who ran the last leg, was the best among the four Indian runners with 44.68 seconds as he overtook two rivals after the team was placed at sixth when he took the baton from Rajiv Arokia (44.84).

National record holder Yahiya understandably clocked the slowest (45.60) time as he had to run the longest distance after starting the race in lane number 2.

The Indian team had qualified for the Olympics on the basis of the 3:01.89 timing clocked during the National Inter-State Championships in June which had put it in the 13th spot in World Athletics’ top list.
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #Tokyo Olympics
first published: Aug 6, 2021 10:18 pm

