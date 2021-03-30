India women's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur tests positive for COVID-19

The Indian women’s T20 team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Kaur, who did not play in the T20 series against South Africa in Lucknow after injuring herself in the fifth ODI on March 17, got herself tested on Monday after developing mild fever.

"She is self-isolating at home. She got tested yesterday and the report came positive today morning. She had mild fever since four days so thought it was best to get tested. She is doing fine otherwise and should recover soon,” a source close to the player told PTI.

"She was getting tested regularly during the South Africa series so she must have caught the virus after that only,” the source added.

Kaur had shown decent form in the ODIs scoring a half-century and a 40.

India, who returned to international cricket after 12 months, lost both the ODI and T20 series.