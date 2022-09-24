English
    India Women all out for 169 in final ODI against England

    Sent in to bat, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be bundled out in 45.4 overs at Lord's in veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami's farewell game.

    PTI
    September 24, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST

    The Indian women's team was all out for a paltry 169 against England in the third and final ODI here on Saturday.

    Sent in to bat, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be bundled out in 45.4 overs at Lord's in veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami's farewell game.

    All-rounder Deepti Sharma top-scored for the visitors with an unbeaten 68 off 106 balls, while opener Smriti Mandhana was the second-highest scorer, making exactly 50 runs in 79 deliveries. Barring these two, none of the Indian batters could make any substantial contribution in the final game of the series, which the tourists have already claimed with wins in the first two matches.

    Among England bowlers, medium pacer Kate Cross returned with excellent figures of 4/26, while there were two wickets apiece for Freya Kemp and Sophie Ecclestone. Brief scores:

    India: 169 all out in 45.4 overs (Deepti Sharma 68, Smriti Mandhana 50; Kate Cross 4/26).
    PTI
    first published: Sep 24, 2022 07:22 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.