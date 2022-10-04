English
    India wins toss and bowling to South Africa in 3rd T20

    This is the last T20 for both before the T20 World Cup gets underway in Australia on October 16.

    Associated Press
    October 04, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST

    India won the toss from South Africa and opted to field in the third and final Twenty20 on Tuesday.

    India has already won the three-match series; in Thiruvananthapuram by eight wickets and in Guwahati by 16 runs.

    Batsmen Lokesh Rahul and Virat Kohli have been rested for the World Cup. They will rejoin the Indian squad in Mumbai before it flies to Australia on Wednesday.

    Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is also rested.

    Into the side come batsman Shreyas Iyer and fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav. Rishabh Pant is expected to open with Rohit Sharma in Rahul's absence.

    South Africa made one change. Dwaine Pretorious is in for pacer Anrich Nortje. The Holkar Stadium pitch should suit batsmen.

    Lineups:

    India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

    South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

     
    Associated Press
    Tags: #India #South Africa #Sports #T20
    first published: Oct 4, 2022 06:55 pm
