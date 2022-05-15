India wins maiden Thomas Cup title, beats Indonesia 3-0 in finals

India created history on May 15, by winning the iconic badminton championship Thomas Cup against Indonesia. It won three straight matches, two men’s singles and a men’s doubles match to seal the championship. With this win, India has become the sixth country to win the title.

India's Kidambi Srikanth defeated Indonesia's Leonardus Jonatan Christie in Thomas Cup Final 2022 by 21-15, 23-21, held in Bangkok.

Earlier in the day, India's doubles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 for their most sensational victory of their career against Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo. With this, India's lead against Indonesia stands at 3-0.

Prior to this, Lakshya Sen defeated Anthony Ginting by 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a thrilling tie.

Following India's victory at the Thomas Cup 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons."

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has announced Rs 1 crore for the entire team.

Also, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) too shared the news on its Twitter handle by writing 'History Scripted'. It wrote, "Pure show of grit and determination & India becomes the #ThomasCup champion for the 1st time in style, beating 14 times champions Indonesia 3-0 in the finals (Sic). It's coming home!"