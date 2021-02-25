English
India Vs England 3rd Test | India wins by 10 wickets, takes 2-1 lead in four-match series

England won the opening match in Chennai before India levelled the series 1-1 with a 317-run win at the same venue.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 08:10 PM IST
Source: Twitter/mygovindia

India, on February 25, won by 10 wickets against England in the third Test match held at Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Indian team now leads the four-match series, 2-1.

With this match, international cricket returned to the ground in Motera which was under redevelopment. With a seating capacity of 1.1 lakh, the revamped stadium owned and operated by the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) is the world’s largest for cricket.
