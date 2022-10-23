 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India win toss, elect to bowl against Pakistan in blockbuster T20 WC match

PTI
Oct 23, 2022

Both Pakistan and India have fielded three seamers and two spinners in their respective playing XIs.

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening T20 World Cup match, on Sunday.

India have preferred Dinesh Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant in the wicketkeepers role. Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel are the two spinners, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh are the three seamers.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

first published: Oct 23, 2022
