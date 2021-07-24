India will do better than London in Tokyo: 2012 London Olympics silver medalist Vijay Kumar

India's silver medal winner Vijay Kumar poses with his silver medal won in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT SHOOTING) - LM2E88315QRU9

Amidst the glory of Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (silver at Athens 2004) and Abhinav Bindra (historic gold from Beijing in 2008), Vijay Kumar’s silver medal at the 2012 London Games which was India’s first-ever Olympic medal in a pistol event often doesn’t get appropriate recognition befitting his achievement. However, the man himself has no complaints as he now works as a DSP for the Himachal Pradesh police. Kumar spoke exclusively to moneycontrol.com on a range of issues related to Indian shooting.

Q: This time with 15 shooters in Tokyo, it’s a huge contingent. Did you ever imagine that your sports would become so popular in such a short span of time?

Vijay Kumar: Indeed, it is refreshing to see such a phenomenal growth of shooting in this country, especially in the last one decade. I still remember that we were invited to a news channel studio in 2010 after the commonwealth games where we won a lot of medals. A TV anchor excitedly had asked us whether this would translate into a good show in the London Olympics. I distinctly remember telling her that it would bring at least four-five medals and she just laughed off as if to suggest that it was just a daydreaming by us. However, as it turned out that London was our best show ever in the history of Olympics. Of course, shooting medals also played its part but what I meant was that if the build up to the Olympics is good, it encourages all the athletes.

Q: What are your predictions this time around?

Vijay Kumar: I think India should be doing better than what it accomplished in London. I expect more than eight medals across different sports. Of late, the importance of Olympics sports and sportspersons has been on the rise and this change of culture has given us a different belief to win more medals this time around in Tokyo.

Q: How many medals do you seriously expect from shooting itself?

Vijay Kumar: Frankly, it is always an awkward question to predict the exact number of medals we can win. If we end up winning less than what someone predicts, it will look odd, and if you win more than what I predict then also it will not look good either. However, I must concede that at least 2-3 medals should be there. It could be even 4. The reason for such optimism is the addition of new events like team events as well the recent fantastic forms of some of the youngsters leading to these games.

Q: During your time, a good show was expected from the shooters but not the burden of expectations unlike the current bunch is facing. How do you look at this from a shooter’s perspective? Is this a positive thing for a shooter or can it overwhelm him or her even before they compete?

Vijay Kumar: It varies from individual to individual.You can either feel the pressure of expectations or you may get more motivated that so many people are with you and they want you to do well.

Q: Do you sometimes feel that you haven’t got the same kind of recognition like a Rathore or a Bindra despite winning a silver?

Vijay Kumar: How does it matter? It is something which is not in my control. It is up to you guys that is media what you want to highlight and who do you want to make heroes. My job was simple and that was to win a medal for the country. I am happy and contented with that. My achievement is all there to see. As you know my event (25m Rapid Fire Pistol event at the 2012 Games) is the toughest of them all in shooting and no one qualified either before me nor did anyone make it since then either in 2016 or 2020 (Tokyo) even though I seriously wanted someone should have qualified in my event.

Q: The profile of your sports has changed dramatically over the last one decade. What has been the turning point?

Vijay Kumar: Of course, the medal wins by each individual starting from 2004( Rathore), 2008(Bindra gold) and 2012(Gagan Narang bronze and Vijay Kumar himself won silver) has played its part in a major way but the best thing for me was the commonwealth games of 2010. It suddenly made the Olympic sports a little more attractive as there was media hype and since it was happening in Delhi, a lot of people could connect from all kind of sports. It did help that we won a lot of medals and were honoured and felicitated in different places. It made shooting a very popular sport among youngsters. I sincerely believe that participation in Olympics sports increased tremendously since then.

Q: Is glass half full or half empty for you when you see a silver medal at your home?

Vijay Kumar: Of course, everyone wants to finish first but that is not realistically possible all the time. I don’t regret anything since I gave my 100 percent.

Q: What is the most important quality to have in a shooter to win an Olympic medal?

Vijay Kumar: Not just for any shooter but for any athlete, you should never put unnecessary pressure on yourself that you have to win a medal somehow. There shouldn’t be any last-minute changes in your preparation and routine. Calmness is the most crucial factor as you need to keep your mind at peace.

Q: Finally, any name which comes as a favourite in shooting for you in Tokyo?

Apurvi Chandela (10m air rifle event) looks good. There are of course youngsters like Manu Bhaker and Saurav Chaudhary are among everyone’s favourite I guess. However, I must say that every athlete is capable of winning a medal and singling out an individual is not a good thing because it doesn’t look nice when someone else hears this kind of prediction. I am sure we are going to see best ever performance from this bunch.