you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs South Africa Test series: Rohit Sharma likely to open; in-form Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul

Opener KL Rahul has been dropped from the squad and in-form Shubman Gill -- following his success with India A squad -- will replace the Karnataka batsman in his maiden call-up to India's Test squad.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on September 12 announced the 15-man squad for the Test series against South Africa.

India are set to play three Test matches against South Africa beginning October 2. Opener KL Rahul has been dropped from the squad and in-form Shubman Gill -- following his success with India A squad -- will replace the Karnataka batsman in his maiden call-up to India's Test squad.

Rahul did not impress with the bat in the recently-concluded Test series against West Indies in the Caribbean managing 101 runs in four outings.

With Mayank Agarwal the only specialist opener in the squad, Sharma is likely to open the batting against the Proteas. The selectors sidelined all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Committee Chairman MSK Prasad hinted that Sharma could  be accommodated into the Indian Test playing XI in the opening slot at a time when KL Rahul's form has become a "cause of concern".

CHECK | India vs South Africa schedule: Match timings, live streaming and squads


India's squad for 3 Tests: Virat Kohli (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK),Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.


First Published on Sep 12, 2019 05:19 pm

tags #cricket #India #India vs South Africa

