India vs South Africa: Referee Javagal Srinath forgets to give Shikhar Dhawan the toss coin

India beat South Africa by 7 wickets in the second ODI, in Ranchi, to tie the series at 1-1 thanks to some excellent performances by Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, and Mohammed Siraj.

However, the biggest talking point happened even before a single ball was bowled.

The two skippers walked onto the pitch with match referee Javagal Srinath and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. After giving a brief introduction, Manjrekar prompted for the coin toss by quipping "who's got the coin"?

There was a momentary pause and both captains looked confused and peered towards Srinath, who looked bemused himself.

Srinath then realised the coin was in his back pocket as both captains broke into synchronised laughter.





India captain Shikhar Dhawan tossed the coin and his South African counterpart Keshav Maharaj rightly called tails, with the visiting skipper choosing to bat first.

Commenting on his decision to bat first, Maharaj said: "We are gonna have a bat, looks like a good wicket. Shamsi and Temba didn't wake up feeling too well this morning, so Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin are coming in for them. Hopefully we can try and utilize the conditions, assess it upfront and play it from there."

It proved to be a decisive decision -- something Dhawan would reference at the end of the match -- as India comfortably chased South Africa's 278 with 25 balls and 7 wickets to spare.

Dhawan, at the post match presentation, quipped: "First, thanks to Keshav for choosing to bat first".

In a day-night game, where the dew factor plays a huge role in the outcome of a match, Maharaj missed a trick by choosing to bat first.