Video: Leaking roof at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium draws ire from fans

Cricket fans have taken to Twitter to complain about a roof leak at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the deciding match of the India-South Africa T-20 series took place on June 19. The match was abandoned due to rain.

Videos shared on the social network showed spectators waiting under a roof from where rainwater was pouring.

Twitter users described the facilities at the stadium as “disappointing”.

“The richest board in the world and these are the kind of conditions their fans need to put up with,” a user named Srinivas Ramamohan said. “When will BCCI and KCSA (Karnataka State Cricket Association) improve fan experience befitting the stature of the sport?”

Another person wrote: “These are the kind of facilities we fans have at the stadium! High time BCCI used all the money pouring in to provide better facilities to the fans who take pains of coming to stadia to watch matches!”



A user named Vajapeyam Srivatsa said: “Very disappointing to see the status of our Chinnaswamy stadium. One of the best stadiums is in shambles today. Hope someone address this issue and give value for the money of the fans.”

The India-South Africa series ended in a draw because of the fifth and deciding match being abandoned.

South Africa had won the first match in Delhi and second in Cuttack by seven and four wickets, respectively.

India bounced back by beating them in the third match in Visakhapatnam by 48 runs and the fourth in Rajkot by 82.