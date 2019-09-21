India vs South Africa 3rd T20I preview: Where to watch, possible XI, betting odds

Virat Kohli's familiar exuberance and pep talks drowned the chatter around Rishabh Pant as India prepared to play South Africa in the third T20 International at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on September 22, seeking a 2-0 series verdict.

The comprehensive seven-wicket victory in the second game, which was built on the back of a fine comeback by the bowlers and a Kohli masterclass, is history now and the team is looking for another commanding performance before the Test series gets underway.

The opener in Dharamsala was a washout, with the game called off without a ball bowled.

Against a fairly new-look South African side that seems to lack the resources required to counter the home team's firepower, India will surely fancy their chances of an encore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Embattled wicketkeeper-batsman Pant could not deliver in the last match and as he continues to struggle with the bat and remains under scrutiny.

Pant's performance has led to opposing views — many questioned his temperament, shot-selection and the resultant slump in form, while others refused to be harsh on him considering the talent that he possesses.

The 21-year-old could be boosted by words of encouragement from legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, who has also stated that the time has come for India to look beyond Mahendra Singh Dhoni, with little more than a year left for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

But the Pant sub-plot is unlikely to significantly impact the Indians' prospects in the final game of what effectively became a two-match affair after the washout in the hill town.

The South Africans had no answer to Kohli's batting at Mohali's IS Bindra Stadium in the second T20I, and with the next game being hosted at a ground where he is too familiar with, the Indian captain will be eyeing another good outing.

But before Kohli, his deputies, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, will be standing up to the Kagiso Rabada-led pace attack with optimism, the size of the ground only aiding stroke-makers like the two openers.

The terrific Indian trio could again be a thorn in the Proteas' flesh, with Rohit especially looking to make up after failing to translate his start into a big knock in Mohali.

While Pant will be hoping for a reversal in his fortunes, India have the likes of the extremely talented Shreyas Iyer in their middle-order, followed by Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

The Indian team management may have taken heart from the fact that pacers such as Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini put their hands up in the absence of regulars Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

They may not have years of international experience behind them but the likes of Washington Sundar, Chahar and Saini showed that they can challenge the South Africans.

New captain Quinton de Kock will once again have to shoulder the bulk of responsibility with the bat and he will hope for support from the likes of David Miller and Reeza Hendricks.

De Kock might have to change the manner in which he handled his bowlers in the second match, introducing his spinners late in the innings despite the Indians easily tackling his fast bowlers.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (C and WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Jon-Jon Smuts.

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Where to watch on TV: The match starts at 7 pm IST. It will be broadcast live on StarSports network. Online viewers can catch the action on Hotstar.

Conditions and pitch report: A couple of showers and a thunderstorm is expected to hit Bengaluru later in the evening, but a total of just 2 hours of rain is predicted. We could be in for a rain-curtailed fixture but the match should start on time.

With an average total of 185, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is every T20 batsman's dream. The small boundaries make it easier for batsmen to score quick runs and we can expect a real run-fest.

Possible XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Khaleel Ahmed.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c/wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Bjorn Fortuin, Temba Bauvma, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorious, Andile Phehlukyao, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Players to watch out for:

Rishabh Pant

The young wicketkeeper batsman has drawn heavy criticism for the manner of his dismissals and will be eager to silence his critics. Returning to the stadium where he made his T20I debut for India, Pant will want to be among the runs at Bengaluru.

Temba Bavuma

South Africa's 29-year-old debutant was impressive in the previous game as he went about scoring a 43-ball 49 before losing his wicket in the 18th over. Bavuma was unlucky to not complete his half-century and will be looking forward to the opportunity to help his team level the series.

