India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: de Kock's unbeaten 79 helps South Africa to a series leveling win

Catch all the top moments from third T20I between India and South Africa played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

1/11 India and South Africa locked horns in the third and final T20I of the three-match T20I series at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first. (Image: AP)

2/11 The home side were off to a fast start as the openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma hit 22 runs off first 2 overs. Dhawan did most of the hitting in opening spell. (Image: AP)

3/11 Beuran Hendricks gave Proteas the first breakthrough as he forced an edge off Rohit Sharma's bat on the first delivery of the third over. Reeza Hendricks took an easy catch at first slip. Rohit made 9 off 8 as India were 22/1. (Image: AP)

4/11 Dhawan's blitz was cut short by South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. Dhawan in an attempt to a play a big short against Shamsi holed a catch to Temba Bavuma. Dhawan made 36 off 35. (Image: AP)

5/11 After making an unbeaten fifty in the second match, Kohli could not last long in the middle as Kagiso Rabada dismissed the Indian captain in the 9th over. Kohli made 9. (Image: AP)

6/11 India's middle order struggled to get runs. Bjorn Fortuin added more misery when he dismissed Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in the same over. Pant made 19 and Shreays made 5 as India were reduced to 92/5. (Image: AP)

7/11 Krunal Pandya departed in the 15th over as he edged a delivery from Beuran Hendricks to Quinton de Kock. Krunal made 4. (Image: AP)

8/11 Rabada bowled the last over of India's innings and South Africa picked three Indian wickets as the Proteas restricted India to a sub-par total of 134/9 in 20 overs. (Image: AP)

9/11 Chasing a paltry total of 135 to win the match and level the series, South African opening pair of Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks stitched a 76-run partnership. (Image: AP)

10/11 South Africa's only wicket to fall in the match was of Hendricks when Kohli took a catch off the bowling of Hardik Pandya in the 11th over. Hendricks made 28 off 26. (Image: AP)

11/11 de Kock hit back-to-back fifty and remained not-out on 79 off 52 as South Africa cruised to a 9-wicket win and level the series. For hitting two fifties de Kock also won the Player of the Series award. (Image: AP)

First Published on Sep 22, 2019 10:47 pm