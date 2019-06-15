India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup: Current Indian team will beat Pakistan 7 out of 10 times: Kapil

World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev on June 14 said the India are a far better side than Pakistan and he doesn't see Virat Kohli's team losing to the arch-rivals in their World Cup clash on June 16.

"The India-Pakistan match I have to keep my fingers crossed about it... I hope the players don't keep their fingers crossed... (laughs).. Just keep on playing. Looking at both the teams the Indian team is definitely far better. I am not saying because I am Indian," said Kapil.

"But I feel when I was playing the Pakistan team was much better than us. Today I can say that if they play 10 matches, India will win 7. India are far better than Pakistan... What happens that day God knows." On the rise of Indian fast bowling over the years, Kapil said if an Indian (Jasprit Bumrah) is the number one fast bowler in the world, it shows that "we have come a long, long way". "When you don't have something and you get it, you feel proud about that. That is what has happened to the Indian team in the last 15 years, bowlers started coming up. Often all cricketers say bowlers win matches."

The pace legend from Haryana hailed Bumrah. "When I saw him (Bumrah) first time I thought that he will not have such ability. I changed my word and I say God, he is really fantastic. From such a short run-up he can produce from such an awkward run-up so much pace. I just want him to be fit for the next five years."