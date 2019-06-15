App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2019 01:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup: Current Indian team will beat Pakistan 7 out of 10 times: Kapil

India have beaten Pakistan six times in cricket World Cup

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev on June 14 said the India are a far better side than Pakistan and he doesn't see Virat Kohli's team losing to the arch-rivals in their World Cup clash on June 16.

"The India-Pakistan match I have to keep my fingers crossed about it... I hope the players don't keep their fingers crossed... (laughs).. Just keep on playing. Looking at both the teams the Indian team is definitely far better. I am not saying because I am Indian," said Kapil.

"But I feel when I was playing the Pakistan team was much better than us. Today I can say that if they play 10 matches, India will win 7. India are far better than Pakistan... What happens that day God knows." On the rise of Indian fast bowling over the years, Kapil said if an Indian (Jasprit Bumrah) is the number one fast bowler in the world, it shows that "we have come a long, long way". "When you don't have something and you get it, you feel proud about that. That is what has happened to the Indian team in the last 15 years, bowlers started coming up. Often all cricketers say bowlers win matches."

Close

The pace legend from Haryana hailed Bumrah. "When I saw him (Bumrah) first time I thought that he will not have such ability. I changed my word and I say God, he is really fantastic. From such a short run-up he can produce from such an awkward run-up so much pace. I just want him to be fit for the next five years."

related news

Asked to compare his captaincy with that of the current skipper Virat Kohli, he said: "Virat Kohli... He is too good. I don't thnk I can compare myself with him. He is really good. He is the no.1 player in the world." Queried if he felt the catch of Viv Richards in the 1983 World Cup final against the West Indies was the best he had taken, he said: "I don't think so. I can say important catch, not the best. It was very important according to the situation. The important catch was that of Clive Lloyd the next wicket because we started believing that we could win after that dismissal," Dev said. Kapil also backed former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni following the controversy over his gloves which had an Army insignia embossed on them. The ICC turned down BCCI's request to let Dhoni wear the same gloves, saying it was against its regulations. "It is not a controversy and he showed a feeling within him to put a logo there and we have to go with the system. I don't think he realised that it is going to be such a big thing.... you have to go through the system or the law. "I respect Dhoni and he showed passion and love for his country and Army people and that is nothing wrong."

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 15, 2019 01:44 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.