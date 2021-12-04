MARKET NEWS

India vs New Zealand: Ajaz Patel becomes 3rd bowler to pick 10 wickets in a Test innings

Patel dismissed all 10 Indian batsmen in the first innings at the Wankhede Stadium and finished with figures of 10-119 as India was bowled out for 325.

Moneycontrol News
December 04, 2021 / 01:53 PM IST

Mumbai born New Zealand left-arm spin bowler Ajaz Patel on 4 December created history by taking all 10 wickets in a Test innings. After Jim Laker and Anil Kumble, Patel is the third bowler in 144 years to have achieve the feat.

He dismissed all 10 Indian batsmen in the first innings at the Wankhede Stadium and finished with figures of 10-119 as India was bowled out for 325.

Resuming the day at 221 for four, India scored 64 runs in the morning session with the loss of two wickets. They added another 40 runs for four wickets after lunch to end their first innings at 325. Resuming the day at 221 for four, India scored 64 runs in the morning session with the loss of two wickets. They added another 40 runs for four wickets after lunch to end their first innings at 325.

India lost Wrridhiman Saha (27) and Ravichandran Ashwin off successive balls early in the morning session before Mayank Agarwal (150) and Axar Patel (52) took the score past 300-run mark. Brief Scores: Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 325 all out in 109.5 overs (Mayank Agarwal 150, Axar Patel 52, Shubman Gill 44; Ajaz Patel 10/119).

As soon as Ajaz picked up his tenth wicket, India's Ravichandran Ashwin also stood up to give a standing ovation to the Kiwi spinner, recognizing the remarkable feat.

Earlier, Australia's Jim Laker was the first cricketer to scalp 10 wickets in a Test innings in 1956 and that was followed by India's Anil Kumble in 1999 against Pakistan.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ajaz Patel #Anil Kumble #India vs New Zealand #Jim Laker #Test Innings
first published: Dec 4, 2021 01:29 pm

